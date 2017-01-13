Blog Post

13 January 2017

Moravian Church President And Vice-President Resign Amid Sex Scandal

President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica Dr Paul Gardner and Vice-President Jermaine Gibson have resigned.

The development coincides with the sex scandal now gripping the church in Jamaica.

The scandal began with the December 28 arrest of 64-year-old Rupert Clarke, the pastor at the Nazareth Moravian Church in Manchester.

Clarke has since been charged with having sex with a minor and the police say he will soon face additional charges.

The Moravian Sex Scandal deepened this week when a former minister of the church released a trail of emails contradicting claims by president Paul Gardner that he had no previous knowledge of allegations of misconduct ‎by Clarke.

