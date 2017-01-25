“Montague not to be blamed” – Says recent Poll

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seventy-eight per cent of the 984 respondents to a recent OBSERVER ONLINE poll said that National Security Minister, Robert Montague should not be blamed for the escalating crime and violence in Jamaica.

The minister came under attack since late last year for the high level of crime and violence that has been rocking the country especially in western parishes.

Only 22 per cent of the respondents said he should be blamed.

Earlier this week, PNP Patriots accused Montague of mismanaging and demoralising his portfolio, “making him an existential threat to national security”, however the group was chastised by Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party, labelling them as an “irresponsible bunch” for their statement.

The PNP group demanded that the minister demit office and “a more suitable minister” appointed in his place.

G2K President Stephen Edwards said “The utterances made by the PNP youth affiliate were completely void of productive discourse and clearly aimed at scoring political points through fear-mongering.”

Edwards argued that the PNP Patriots’ statement was “merely a rant that brought nothing constructive to the table”.

“What is more troubling is that the chairman of the Patriots has admitted to seeking ideas from PNP members of Parliament, when it should be the other way around. It is simply disappointing that a PNP youth affiliate is unable to develop ideas for itself,” G2K said.

