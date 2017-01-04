Local Government Orientation Sessions To Begin

Local government regional orientation sessions are to begin today.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, and Ministry officials will be meeting with Councillors.

These sessions will begin today in Kingston, and continue through to February 16, 2017.

The local government ministry says the interactive orientation sessions are designed to expose Councillors to the range of duties they must perform as individual representatives of their Divisions, and as collective Municipal and civic representatives.

Participants will also be advised about the laws and policies that govern their stewardship.