Blog Post

News from us
04 January 2017

Local Government Orientation Sessions To Begin

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
, ,

Local government regional orientation sessions are to begin today.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, and Ministry officials will be meeting with Councillors.

These sessions will begin today in Kingston, and continue through to February 16, 2017.

The local government ministry says the interactive orientation sessions are designed to expose Councillors to the range of duties they must perform as individual representatives of their Divisions, and as collective Municipal and civic representatives.

Participants will also be advised about the laws and policies that govern their stewardship.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

11December

NDRC Drag Racing Challenge #5

Vernamfield, Clarendon
Bess FM Endorsed
09December

Rastafari Rootz Fest.

Long Bay Beach Park, Negril
BESS FM Endorsed

Popular Posts

Brazil prison riot leaders to be transferred
0 Comment
Three men arrested, car seized in St Elizabeth drug bust
0 Comment
Man held as scores of bullets seized in Westmoreland
0 Comment