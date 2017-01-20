J’can woman nabbed with cocaine in beef patties in the US

United States law enforcement officials have arrested a Jamaican woman with cocaine hidden in beef patties at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said officers intercepted Chantal Alecia Bedward on arrival on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

During her examination, CBP officers discovered what appeared to be a box of Jamaican beef patties.

CBP said officers escorted Bedward to a private search room, where the box of beef patties was opened, and revealing 12 duct-taped packages.

The packages were probed producing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, CBP said, adding that Bedward was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

She now faces US federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office in the US Eastern District Court of New York.

The approximate gross weight of cocaine seized was four pounds. It had a street value of US$70,000, CBP said.