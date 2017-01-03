Blog Post

Guyanese man is New York’s first 2017 murder victim

Police say a man who travelled from South America to the US for his grandmother’s funeral is the victim of New York City’s first fatal shooting of 2017.

Officials say 31-year-old Rocky Kalisaran was shot and killed early Monday morning while coming to the aid of his younger brother, who was being held up in the Ozone Park section of Queens.

Kalisaran was shot several times in the chest on 124th Street around 3:20 am after intervening in the attempted robbery. His 24-year-old brother, Sunny, was shot in the back and is currently in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police are trying to locate two men who fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Relatives of Kalisaran say he travelled to New York from Guyana to attend his grandmother’s funeral this week.

