20 January 2017

Gunmen kill 2 at Clarendon restaurant

A man and woman were shot dead by unknown assailants at a restaurant on Denbigh Drive in Four Paths, Clarendon yesterday morning.

Dead are 45-year-old Norma Thompson, otherwise called ‘Miss Norma’, of Clarendon Gardens and 28-year-old Junior Morgan, otherwise called ‘Andrew’ and ‘Pitbull’ of Denbigh Drive both in Four Paths Clarendon.

Police reports are about 11:10 am, Thompson and Morgan were at a restaurant and bar in the area when men aboard a car drove up and opened gunfire hitting them. The men then made their escape in the motor car.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Thompson and Morgan were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

