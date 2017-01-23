Gun toting 14-y-o boy nabbed downtown Kingston

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were taken from him on Rose Lane, Kingston 14 over the weekend.

Police say that on Saturday about 6:15 pm, a team of officers were conducting a stop and search operation, when the teenager was stopped and searched and a 9mm pistol with seven 9mm cartridges were found tucked in his waistband.

He was taken into custody; however his identity has been withheld pending further investigations.