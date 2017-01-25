Gruesome Slaying in St. Thomas – Woman’s Throat Slashed

A St Thomas bartender is the latest victim of an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly.

She is 36-year-old Kerron Peckoo, from Duckensfield, Golden Grove, in the parish. This is the first killing in St. Thomas since the start of 2017.

It is reported that about 11 p.m. last night Peckoo was walking home from the bar in Hampton Court where she worked, when she was attacked by a man, who allegedly slashed her throat.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police say a suspect, who is believed to be the father of Peckoo’s child, is now in custody and is to be questioned.