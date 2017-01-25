Grange saddened by the passing of veteran musician, Nambo

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of veteran musician, vocalist and percussionist Ronald ‘Nambo’ Robinson.

Nambo passed away last evening at his home in Kingston.

“My lasting memory of Nambo is that he was very congenial and always willing to help younger entertainers. He was one who could defuse any tension that might arise,” Minister Grange said.

“Nambo was not just a recording artiste he was also one of Jamaica’s renowned trombonists. Back in the 80’s he was an integral member of the 809 band, one of Jamaica’s most noted backing bands,” the Minister added.

Minister Grange worked closely with Nambo during the 70’s when he was a member of the New Vibrations Band.

Minister Grange has expressed condolences to the family and the music industry.

Nambo has recorded with various artistes such as: Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Jimmy Cliff, Lauryn Hill, Gregory Isaacs, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Buju Banton. He also performed live with Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, The Four Tops, Lloyd Parks and We the People, The Tony D’Acosta Affair, The Boris Gardener Happening, Light of Saba and Mystic Revelation of Rastafari.