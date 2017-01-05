Gas Prices To Go Down By $0.40 Thursday

State owned oil refinery Petrojam has announced a $0.40 reduction in gasolene prices effective tomorrow.

The decrease will result in E-10 87 gasolene selling for $97.32 per litre, while E-10 90 will sell for $98.97 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil will sell for $94.12 per litre following a $0.20 price increase.

Meanwhile, kerosene moves up by $0.18 to sell for $86.63.

Propane cooking gas will go up by $0.03 to sell for $33.87, while butane will sell for $42.32 following a price cut of $0.07.

Retailers will add their markups to the announced prices.