G2K Fires Back At PNP Patriots … For Accusing Security Minister Of Being A National Threat

Jamaica Labour Party youth affiliate group, Generation 2000 (G2K), has fired back at the chairman of the People’s National Party Patriots for accusing National Security Minister Robert Montague of being an “existential threat to national security”.

G2K President Stephen Edwards has described the Patriots’ statement as trite.

“The utterances made by the PNP youth affiliate were completely void of productive discourse and clearly aimed at scoring political points through fearmongering. The PNP Patriots’ statement was merely a rant that brought nothing constructive to the table,” Edwards said.

Edwards stated that history had shown that policing alone would never be adequate to meaningfully reduce crime.

He said it was imperative that the conversation be expanded to include social intervention strategies geared towards decreasing antisocial behaviour.

August Town, St Andrew, was used by Edwards as an example of transforming a violent community by multi-stakeholder partnerships, which eventually led to the area recording zero murders in 2016.

Edwards sought further to punch holes into the Patriots’ reputation, citing that it lacked ideas.

“What is more troubling is that the chairman of the Patriots has admitted to seeking ideas from PNP members of parliament, when it should be the other way around. It is simply disappointing that a PNP youth affiliate is unable to develop ideas for itself.”

G2K’s Vice-president Edson Carr also weighed in on the matter, saying that crime should never be politicised. He said if the PNP Patriots wasn’t busy practising old-style, tribal politics, it would have learned some of the crime-fighting strategies outlined by the Government.

He said G2K was now formulating a ‘Partnership for Peace Proposal’ that will seek to mitigate antisocial behaviour at the community level.

Initiatives being researched include, but are not limited to:

– Crime prevention through environmental design

– Early childhood conflict resolution coaching

– Family strengthening initiatives

– Professional licensing credits for voluntary acts of service to depressed communities