Five Hospitalised Following Three-Vehicle Collision

Five persons were last night rushed to hospital following a three-vehicle collision along the Albion main road in St Thomas.

The accident involved a truck and two motor cars and occurred some time after six o’clock yesterday evening.

It is reported that a Toyota Carolla travelling from Kingston tried to overtake a line of traffic when it almost collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The truck driver reportedly swerved to avoid a head-on collision and the two vehicles hit the Suzuki Vitara.

A resulting traffic pile-up in the area lasted for almost two hours before a wrecker arrived on the scene to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.

It is reported that the traffic extended as far as the Grants Pen community which is about 6.5 kilometres from Albion.