Five Arrested In Fraud Crackdown At Cross Roads Tax Office

Five employees of the Cross Roads tax office in St Andrew were arrested this morning during a surprise operation conducted by the Revenue Protection Division, with help from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and Financial Investigation Division.

MOCA, in a news release, advised that operations conducted simultaneous across several parishes were targeting major fraud allegedly committed at a collectorate of Tax Administration Jamaica. Several persons have since been arrested in connection with this scheme, which has reportedly deprived the tax-collection agency of millions of dollars.

Motorists and other persons who tried to do business at the Cross Roads tax office this morning were turned away without explanation by members of MOCA. “Closed for a while,” was the vague response from officers manning both entrances, with no explanation as to when the office would open for regular business.