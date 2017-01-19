Blog Post

19 January 2017

Fire Near Riverton City Landfill Leaves Several Homeless

Fire at a scrap metal facility close to the Riverton City landfill in St Andrew last night left several persons homeless.

The inferno at the facility along Spanish Town Road caused thick black smoke to blanket the sky.

There were no reports of loss of life or injury.

When our news team arrived at the scene about 10 o’clock two fire units were battling the blaze.

Police officers were also at the scene evacuating residents, many of whom were reluctant to move from the property, even with the threat of the fire spreading.

It’s understood that the site has been a storage location for scrap metal, although the business ceased operation when a ban on exports was instituted.

