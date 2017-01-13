Fire At Bustamante Hospital For Children

One health worker is now being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the Bustamante Children’s Hospital late this evening.

The fire which started about 8:30 p.m was restricted to a consultant’s room inside the Intensive Care Unit and was contained before fire fighters arrived on the scene.

Public Relations Officer of the South East Regional Health Authority Taneisha Lewis said there were no serious injuries.

She says the full cost of the damage is now being assessed.

In the meantime, patients and staff of the unit have been relocated to another section of the hospital.