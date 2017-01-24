Family Dispute In St Thomas, One Man Shot, Another On The Run

A dispute between two members of a St Thomas family has left one man in hospital and another on the run.

The police say the men, who are cousins, were in the Beacon Hills community in Bath yesterday morning when an argument developed over ganja seeds.

It’s reported that one of the men pulled a gun and opened fire hitting the other in the shoulder.

The injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

The other man fled the scene.

The shooting follows a public meeting held by the St Thomas police last week to celebrate the absence of murders and other major crimes in the Bath community last year.