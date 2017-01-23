Elderly man dies after car goes over Flat Bridge

AN elderly man lost his life after the vehicle he was driving overturned into the Rio Cobre along the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine yesterday morning.

It was reported that the deceased, 60-year-old Jeffery Anglin of Biscayne Drive, Willowdene, in the parish, allegedly failed to properly turn onto the road corridor popularly known as ‘Flat Bridge’, which caused the Toyota Camry motor car he was driving to plummet into the river.

A unit from the Spanish Town Fire Department went to the scene of the accident following reported unsuccessful attempts by people there to aid the driver.

The man was found slumped over the driver’s seat and still strapped in by his seat belt.

The gorge, which was closed earlier yesterday morning to facilitate rescue operations, was reopened to the public later yesterday afternoon and motorists were cautioned to proceed carefully.