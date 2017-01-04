Cops stumble on dead man in parked car in Tivoli

Police officers on patrol in Tivoli Gardens this morning stumbled on the scene where a resident of the community had apparently been killed in his motor vehicle.

The deceased was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his car with a single gunshot wound to the head, the police reported.

He has since been identified as 38-year-old Alderado Griffiths, a resident of the area.

The lawmen were reportedly carrying out their duties about 2:30 am when they saw the motor vehicle parked on the side of the roadway and made checks.

The police did not provide further details.

Investigations are ongoing.