Cops probe 2 murders in West Kingston

The Denham Town police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men in separate incidents in Tivoli Gardens and Lincoln Crescent in West Kingston yesterday evening.

Dead are 20-year-old Odane Cargil of Lincoln Crescent and 49-year-old Joseph Badal of a Kingston West address.

According to police reports, Cargil was walking along a foot path about 5:05 pm when he was attacked unknown assailants. Residents reportedly heard explosions and when they checked, Cargil was seen with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The police were again summoned less than half an hour later to a scene where Badal was shot dead at a business establishment.

Police said he was pounced upon by two men who opened fire hitting him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.