News from us
10 January 2017

Cold Front Affecting Jamaica, Strong Winds For The Rest Of Week

The Met Service says there will be cooler temperatures today and more windy conditions throughout the week because of a Cold Front affecting Jamaica.

According to the Met Service, the Cold Front is, however, expected to move east away from Jamaica today.

The strong winds associated with the system yesterday resulted in power outage in several communities across the island.

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says the parishes most adversely affected were Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Mary.

Last night, the communities of Hope Pasture and Mona Heights in St Andrew were among those without electricity.

The JPS said in order to protect the safety of its workers, it had to suspend power restoration at midnight and would resume at 7 o’clock this morning.

