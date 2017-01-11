CISOCA To Charge Moravian Pastor For Another Sexual Offence

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) has reportedly indicated it intends to further charge the Moravian pastor charged with having sex with a minor for a similar offence.

The pastor, 64-year-old Rupert Clarke has been charged with carnal abuse of a 15-year-old.

Speaking at this morning’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of Education and Information Ruel Reid, said CISOCA has disclosed its intention to charge Clarke with carnal abuse resulting from an alleged sexual relationship with one of the minor’s sisters.

Reid told journalists that the 15-year-old, who has been allegedly raped by Clarke has been referred to the Child Development Agency’s (CDA’s) clinical psychologist for assessment and counselling.

He says other members of the family have been referred to the Children and Family Support Unit of the CDA based on reports of sexual abuse.

At the same time, the mother and two daughters have also been referred to the CDA for parenting workshop.

Assistance is also being sought from Food for the Poor to provide proper housing for the family.

Reid urged Jamaicans and members of the community in particular where the minor resides to treat the family with sensitivity.

The CDA launched an investigation into the alleged rape of the minor on December 29, 2016.

The Information Minister the CDA confirmed the report of the police that the child was sexually abused by the minister of religion.