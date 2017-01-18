Chef shot dead outside Hanover home

The Hanover police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old chef in the parish last night.

The deceased has been identified as Kevin Smith of a Seaview Drive address in Lucea.

Reports are that about 9:10 pm, citizens heard a loud explosion and called the police. Upon arrival of the lawmen, Smith was found behind his house lying on his back with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The police also found one nine millimetre spent shell and two cell phones at the scene of the crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police assigned to the Hanover Police Division, Ainsley McCarthy said this is the eighth murder committed in the parish since the start of the year.