Caricel Ruling Expected Today

Supreme Court judge Leighton Pusey is expected to rule today on the application by Symbiote Investments Limited which is seeking to block the Government from revoking its mobile telephone licence.

On January 6, Justice Pusey reserved his decision after hearing three days of submissions from the lawyers for both parties.

The lawyers for Symbiote Investments, led by former Solicitor General Douglas Leys, are seeking court orders that would bar the government’s attempt to revoke the licence.

The application brought by Symbiote is challenging a letter from the Spectrum Management Authority advising of an investigation relating to the licence.

Symbiote, which trades as Caricel, feels that the probe will result in the revocation of the $2.7 billion licence signed by the Andrew Holness-led administration in September.

The Holness administration is being pressured to revoke the licence on the basis of so-called adverse traces involving George Neil, a player in Symbiote.

The previous administration had given conditional approval to Symbiote 10 days before the February 25, 2016 elections.