Brazil prison riot leaders to be transferred

The instigators of a horrific prison riot in Brazil that left 56 inmates dead — many of them decapitated — will be transferred to higher security federal prisons, the justice minister said Tuesday.

As soon as these ringleaders are identified, at the request of the Manaus state government they will be transferred, said the minister, Alexandre de Moraes.

The riot broke out Sunday afternoon and lasted through the night at a prison on the outskirts of Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, state public security secretary Sergio Fontes said.

Bloodied and burned bodies were seen stacked in a concrete prison yard and piled in carts.

A total of 184 inmates escaped, and so far 40 have been caught, Moraes said.

The fighting ranks among the most deadly of numerous prison riots across Latin America in the past decade.

Fontes called it the biggest massacre ever committed at a prison in the state.

Outside, heavily armed police hunted for inmates who escaped through a series of tunnels discovered at the Anisio Jobim penitentiary complex.

Police finally restored order at the prison on Monday morning, freeing 12 guards who had been taken hostage, Fontes said.

They found a horrific scene inside.

“Many (victims) were decapitated, and they all suffered a lot of violence,” he told a news conference.

He said the gruesome scene appeared aimed at sending a message from the Family of the North (FDN), a powerful local gang, to rivals from the First Capital Command (PCC), one of Brazil’s largest gangs.

The PCC’s base is in Sao Paulo, some 2,700 kilometres (1,650 miles) to the southeast.

“During the negotiations (to end the riot), the prisoners had almost no demands,” Fontes told local radio network Tiradentes.

“We think they had already done what they wanted: kill members of the rival organization.”

It was the latest eruption of horrific violence to hit Brazil’s underfunded and overcrowded prisons.

In October, deadly riots broke out at three prisons, blamed on fighting between members of the country’s two largest gangs, the PCC and the Red Command (CV).

During that episode, rioting inmates took visitors hostage, beheaded rivals and burned others alive, killing 33 people in all, the authorities said.