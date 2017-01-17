Blog Post

News from us
17 January 2017

August Town Residents March For Peace

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
, ,

With an early-morning devotion at the death spot and a walk through of the area, dozens of August Town residents marched for peace, amplifying their concerns and reaffirming their commitment to prevent their St Andrew community from returning to the deadly enclave it once was.

Sunday night’s killing of a man in the area sparked public outcry as residents of the traditionally volatile community condemned the act, their first in just over 12 months.

Police yesterday said they were questioning a woman in connection with the gun attack. According to the cops, the dead man, 25-year-old Damian Lewis, who resided in downtown Kingston, was visiting the female who lives in the Bedward Crescent area of August Town when he was attacked.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

11December

NDRC Drag Racing Challenge #5

Vernamfield, Clarendon
Bess FM Endorsed
09December

Rastafari Rootz Fest.

Long Bay Beach Park, Negril
BESS FM Endorsed

Popular Posts

Westmoreland, St Ann, Kingston And St Andrew Record Highest Drug Use
0 Comment
Three men arrested, car seized in St Elizabeth drug bust
0 Comment
Man held as scores of bullets seized in Westmoreland
0 Comment