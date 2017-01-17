August Town Residents March For Peace

With an early-morning devotion at the death spot and a walk through of the area, dozens of August Town residents marched for peace, amplifying their concerns and reaffirming their commitment to prevent their St Andrew community from returning to the deadly enclave it once was.

Sunday night’s killing of a man in the area sparked public outcry as residents of the traditionally volatile community condemned the act, their first in just over 12 months.

Police yesterday said they were questioning a woman in connection with the gun attack. According to the cops, the dead man, 25-year-old Damian Lewis, who resided in downtown Kingston, was visiting the female who lives in the Bedward Crescent area of August Town when he was attacked.