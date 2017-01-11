140 Civil Service Posts Abolished

The Government has abolished 140 posts from the civil service as it tries to bring wages down and continue the reform of the public sector.

This latest abolition of positions comes as the Government gets ready to undertake a series of public sector job cuts starting in August.

Under the economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund, the Government has agreed to reduce the public sector wage bill to nine per cent of Jamaica’s gross domestic product.

The deadline for that is next year.

Two previous deadlines were missed.

From the time of the Bruce Golding administration there was a determination to trim the civil service by getting rid of at least 10,000 posts.

Since that time, several cuts have taken place.

However, the authorities have always insisted that many of the posts abolished were unoccupied.

One-hundred-and-three of the posts abolished in this round are from the national security ministry.

The Civil Service Establishment Act 2016 shows that currently there are 34,978 positions in the civil service.