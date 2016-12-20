Woman Stabbed Allegedly By Ex-Lover, Attacker Among Two Shot

A woman is now hospitalised after she was injured in a dramatic attack at a party at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann last night.

The police report that about midnight, the woman was stabbed in both legs and hands by a man said to be her ex-boyfriend.

That’s when a licensed firearm holder fired one shot injuring the attacker.

The police say the bullet pierced the male attacker, and then hit another man who was also in attendance at the party.

According to the police, both injured men were treated at hospital and released, however, the woman remains there for treatment.

The incident happened in full view of tourists and other patrons.

There has been heightened concern about violent attacks on women in domestic disputes.

In one week, three women were killed allegedly by their ex-boyfriends.