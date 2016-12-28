Retired SSP Says High Command Also Failed If Commissioner Failed

Retired Senior Superintendent of Police, Radcliffe Lewis, has called for a shake-up of the top brass of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to deal effectively with the crime problem.

The former SSP is joining those calling for the JCF to look outside its ranks for a new police commissioner.

Lewis argues that the next top cop cannot be drawn from current hierarchy if it is believed that the outgoing commissioner, Dr Karl Williams, was a failure.

He says if the commissioner has failed, then those who occupy the current high command also failed and, therefore, would not be qualified to lead the force.

The retired SSP says he has no interest in the post of commissioner, as he has no desire to work with the current JCF hierarchy