Transport Minister Mike Henry has given instructions for a Policy on Emissions to be developed for Jamaica.

The policy will target emissions from aircraft, motor vehicles, ships and manufacturing plants.

Henry says he has given instructions for the state-run Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to lead the charge by addressing emission from its buses.

He says too many JUTC buses are emitting thick black smoke.

Henry made the announcement at a recent ceremony for staff of the transport ministry where he outlined a number of measures that he will implement during his tenure as minister.

Henry says these measures include the intensification of the Open Skies Policy, Extension of the Runway at the Ian Flemming Airport, Road Safety Audits, and the establishment of an Urban Rural Transport System.