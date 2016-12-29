Blog Post

PNPYO Demands Resignation Of National Security Minister As Murders Spiral

By
The People’s National Party’s Youth Organization (PNPYO) wants the National Security Minister Robert Montague to immediately resign.

Interim president Connoly Black says after 10 months on the job, Montague has failed to demonstrate that he is capable of effectively administering the portfolio.

She says the current state of affairs demands an urgent national response.

Jamaica has recorded more than 1,300 murders since the start of the year, more than 100 over the 2015 tally.

The murder tally has caused heightened anxiety in the past three weeks with the murder of four women allegedly by their ex-lovers.

Black says this situation bothers her especially since “nothing” is being done to protect who she describes as one of the most vulnerable groups in the society.

According to the interim PNPYO president the new Minister of National Security should immediately engage the Commissioner of Police with a view to presenting a comprehensive crime plan.

