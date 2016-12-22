PNP accuses Gov’t of replacing professionals with JLP activists

The People’s National Party (PNP) has accused the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government of terminating the jobs of professionals in State-run agencies in favour of political affiliates.

Opposition Spokesman on Information and the Knowledge Economy, Julian Robinson in a release this morning said there is a worrying trend since the JLP assumed office in February, to terminate professionals and replace them with political activists.

He stated that the heads of three critical agencies under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology have either resigned or been terminated within the past months.

“The CEO of EGov Jamaica Herman Athias was terminated without cause this week; the country’s first Chief Information Officer (CIO), Dr Louis Shallal resigned abruptly in September; and the CEO of the Universal Service Fund, Hugh Cross was terminated without cause and replaced by a former candidate of the Jamaica Labour Party.”

He said: “Herman Athias has over 30 years experience in the ICT industry, served as Regional Managing Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at AT&T, before returning to Jamaica as an entrepreneur and executive within the industry.

“Louis Shallal who also has over 30 years experience in the ICT industry, served as CIO of a number of entities in Canada, before becoming Jamaica’s first CIO in 2015.

Hugh Cross served as a senior executive at Cable and Wireless before leading the USF since its inception, for the last 10 years.”

The Opposition spokesman stated that: “The loss of the collective experiences and expertise of these three executives will no doubt have a negative impact on the Government’s plan to use ICT as a tool for public sector transformation”