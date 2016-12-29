Blog Post

Person Of Interest Detained In Rape, Murder Of Mentally Ill Woman

The St Ann Police have detained a person of interest in the rape and stabbing death of a mentally ill woman in the Higgin Town community yesterday.

The woman, Terry Bowen, said to be about 35 years old was killed hours after her cousin, 25-year-old Orlando Lewis was shot dead on Tuesday night.

The police say the two murders are not related.

The police say Lewis, a construction worker, was at home at around 10:30 Tuesday night when he received a phone call apparently from someone he knew.

He left the house shortly after and was never seen again.

