NSWMA Taking Steps To Lessen Festive Season Garbage Pileup

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has announced a number of steps it is taking to ensure there is no garbage pileup during the festive season.

The NSWMA says it is contracting 20 additional units and implementing night collections in town and city centres.

It says it will also collaborate with the Police and Municipal Corporations to ensure that its sanitation teams have access to roadways for collection during extended selling hours, road closures and traffic changes.

Noting that more waste is usually generated at this time, the NSWMA is reminding the public to properly package items for collection, and not put out construction materials and bulky items with their regular household solid waste.

It says these items cannot be collected with the regular household garbage.