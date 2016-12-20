20 December 2016
Manchester Police Name Issachar Williams As Wanted Man
The Manchester police are looking for a man they say is responsible for several crimes and shooting incidents in the parish, including one involving a two-year-old.
The police have named him as Issachar Williams.
They say the most recent attack he’s believed to be involved in took place on Saturday, when he allegedly shot a man standing in the vicinity of a bar in Grove District, Porus.
The police are requesting that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Williams, immediately notify them.
