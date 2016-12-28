Blog Post

28 December 2016

JDF Soldier Killed In Hanover Crash

The police have identified the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) member who was killed in a traffic crash in Hanover, yesterday afternoon, as Private Stephen Hewitt.

He died along the Cousin’s Cove main road near Green Island as he and three colleagues were returning to base following an operation.

The three other soldiers were taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital for treatment.

Soldiers have been a part of a police-military team in the west assisting with security operations there.

