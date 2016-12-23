J’cans among 74 nabbed in US immigration sweep

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says Jamaicans are among 74 immigrants arrested by members of the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) during a two-state immigration sweep targeting criminal immigrants.

Though it did not identify the Jamaicans and other nationals apprehended, ICE said that the 11-day operation also targeted other immigration violators in Michigan and Ohio.

Besides Jamaica, ICE said the foreign nationals arrested during the operation included citizens of 17 other countries namely Mexico, Guatemala, Bosnia, Burma, Honduras, Ecuador, Bhutan, El Salvador, Iraq, Venezuela, Jordan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Lebanon, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

ICE said 71 of the immigrants arrested had criminal convictions. The remaining three fall under the agency’s enforcement priorities as recent immigration violators.

ICE said those arrested had criminal histories with past convictions for drug trafficking, driving under the influence (DUI), weapons violations, fraud, domestic violence, burglary, and other serious criminal offences.

“Those who are not being criminally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. The arrestees who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country.

“The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future,” ICE added.