Henry urges Clarendon Municipal Corporation to restore public order in May Pen

Central Clarendon Member of Parliament Mike Henry is demanding immediate action from the newly installed Clarendon Municipal Corporation in respect of a particular “unofficial development” in May Pen.

Henry in a news release today, cited the growing use of the old police station compound, located in the heart of the parish capital, which is earmarked for a community green space, as a parking facility for taxi operators in the town.

He has demanded an immediate arrest of the practice, which he said flies in the face of the purposeful plan in place for the development of the property.

“A commercial centre was initially planned for the property, but this was decided against, in preference for the badly needed green space in the heart of the parish capital,” Henry said.

The MP also said that there are not enough public vending facilities in the town centre, and it should be a priority of the new corporation to broaden stakeholder interest in the development of more public vending facilities, maintaining the first right to any additional vending facility or space should go to the people of the town, “not itinerant vendors from all over the place”.

“Therefore, I urge the new municipal corporation to seek to balance the public order needs with the economic interest factor which drives the mushrooming of vending in the town centre, this as we work together towards the broad goal of bringing adequate, structured and orderly vending arrangements to the town centre,” Henry lamented.

He said the councillors for the divisions in May Pen (Central Clarendon) will be directly held to account by him for their effectiveness in addressing the public concerns within the town. He said this was because, unlike some elected political representatives, he was not prepared to preside over a community in continuous decline.