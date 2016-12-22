Gangsters planning attacks in St Catherine during festive season

The police say there is now heightened security presence in St Catherine, following the discovery of a plot by members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang to perpetrate significant violence in the division during the festive season.

The police said in a news release from its Corporate Communications Unit that based on intelligence garnered, plans are being made to carry out shooting attacks against rival gang members in the areas of Top Banks, Spanish Town Bus Park, Spanish Town Centre, March Pen Road and its environs.

The police are also reporting that with the absence of Miller, who is still a person of interest and is wanted for questioning by the police, Akeem Jackson/Johnson, otherwise known as ‘Bobo Sparks’, has been playing a lead role in a number of murders and shootings in the division.

The police say Akeem is the most wanted man in the St Cathreine North Police Division.

Akeem is known to frequent the communities of New Nursery, Dela Vega City, Quarry Hill and Lakes Pen in Spanish Town, the police say.

He is believed to be in his early twenties, about five feet seven inches tall, slim build, and of dark complexion, but is known to bleach his skin.

The police are urging Akeem Jackson/Johnson to turn himself in to personnel at the Spanish Town Police Station immediately.

At the same time, the police are asking people with information on his whereabouts to share what they know by calling 119, Crime Stop at 311, 811, or using the Stay Alert App.