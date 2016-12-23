Blog Post

23 December 2016

DCP Novlette Grant to act as Police Commissioner

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gordon Shirley is tonight announcing the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novlette Grant to act as commissioner of police as of January 7, 2017, for a period of 90 days.

This move by the PSC follows receipt of correspondence from present Commissioner of Police, Dr Carl Williams indicating his intention to proceed on early retirement as of January, 6 2017.

In a release issued earlier tonight, Shirley indicated that during the time of Grant’s acting appointment, steps will be taken to identify a new commissioner of police.

DCP Grant is the second woman police to act in the post of commissioner following in the footsteps of the now retired Javene Bent.

