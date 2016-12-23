Critically Ill JDF Recruit Flown To US For Treatment

The critically ill Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) recruit, who is among 80 who contracted a flu-like virus, was last evening flown to Florida to get further treatment.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that about 80 JDF recruits fell ill from an influenza-type respiratory infection.

Last evening, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye said the recruit had undergone a successful procedure at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

He was later transported by an air ambulance from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston to the United States.

Meanwhile, De La Haye said a visiting medical team has discussed collaborating with UHWI to improve its capacity to handle similar cases locally.‎

The Health Ministry has not yet identified the cause of the illness that has been affecting the JDF recruits.