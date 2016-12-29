Cops identify man killed in police station attack

The police have identified the man killed during yesterday’s shooting incident at the Hunt’s Bay Police Station as Jason Campbell of a Waterhouse address.

Campbell reportedly went to the police station and attacked a man who was reporting on condition for bail after he was charged with murder.

The man received gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body and was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, a female motorist, who was travelling on Marcus Garvey Drive towards the Portia Simpson Miller Square, was injured in the shootout that subsequently ensued.

No police officer was injured in the incident.