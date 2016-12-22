Brown’s Hall Primary School to get first upgrade in 80 years

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through its Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) is providing a US$430,113 grant to upgrade an 80-year-old primary school in rural St Catherine.

The CDB in a release yesterday said ground was broken on Tuesday, to begin rehabilitation work on the Browns Hall Primary School, the first upgrade to the institution since it was built in 1936.

There has been no significant upgrade since its construction, CDB said, rendering the facility “unsuitable to deliver quality education due to the age and configurations of the existing buildings”.

The school currently has a population of 310 students and 13 teachers.

The sub-project is estimated to cost USD$452,750, to which the Government of Jamaica will contribute US$22,637.

“It will improve the quality of the existing infrastructure and provide additional facilities, thereby creating additional space and improved security,” CDB said.

Work will include:

• Rehabilitation of the three existing classroom blocks to facilitate 12 classrooms

• Rehabilitation of the administrative area to house the principal’s office, staff room, guidance counselling room, sick bay and washroom facilities;

• Construction of a new block containing a kitchen, washroom, and tuck shop;

• Installation of 304 m of new perimeter fencing;

• Construction of a new multi-purpose court; and

• Construction of driveway and parking area.

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is the BNTF’s partner organisation in Jamaica and is the implementing agency on the sub-project.