$20 million cocaine bust in Kingston

A joint operation conducted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Narcotics Division, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Canine Unit and Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement team, yielded 109.2 kilogrammes of cocaine at Gordon Cay, Port Bustamante in Kingston.

Reports from the narcotics police are that about 11:50 p.m., on Friday, March 29, a container was searched and four duffle bags containing 95 parcels of white, powdery substance resembling cocaine were found.

The drug has an estimated street value of $20 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.