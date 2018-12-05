1,500 pounds of ‘weed’ seized in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police seized compressed ganja weighing approximately 1,500 pounds, which was believed to be destined for the gun-for-drugs trade, during an anti-narcotics operation in the Salmon area the parish on Monday night.

The seized drugs has an estimated street value of $7.5 million.

Reports are that during the operation which was conducted about 8:30 p.m., 45 knitted bags containing parcels of compressed ganja were found. Thirty nine jugs of gasoline were also found in the two-apartment building where the ganja was discovered.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The narcotics police are investigating the development.