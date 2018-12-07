Blog Post

13-year-old son in custody after mother stabbed to death

A 13-year-old boy is now in police custody and is being questioned in relation to the death of a woman said to be his mother in Bethel Town, Westmoreland.

The deceased woman has been identified as 44-year-old Petrenia Grace McDonald.

Gary McKenzie, superintendent in charge of the division, said police received reports that about 8:00 pm on Wednesday, the woman was stabbed multiple times and her throat slashed.

Police said they went to the area and, during a search, the teenager was taken in for questioning in relation to the incident.

The macabre murder has sent shock waves across the rustic community.

