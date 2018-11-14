$11 million heist at Western Union in downtown Kingston

The police were up to this morning still searching for a group of persons who reportedly broke into a Western Union branch on King Street in downtown Kingston on Monday night, and made off with millions of dollars in cash.

Reports are that late on Monday, officials at the money transfer entity closed their doors for the day and left. Later, criminals carried out the heist.

Details of how the break-in took place were still not clear up to press time.

Police did say, however, that they were called to the location the following morning, after the money was found to be missing.

The authorities were tightlipped about the amount of money that was stolen, but sources told Loop News that close to $11 million was taken.

On Tuesday afternoon when a Loop News team visited the branch, security personnel were seen turning away customers from the location, telling them that it was closed for the day.

The Central police are investigating the incident.