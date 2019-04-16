16 April 2019 10-year-old boy suspected to have drowned in Clarendon |By Engineer Lloyd White|0 Comment|News Article, News Blog The Frankfield police in Clarendon are probing the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of 10-year-old child in the parish on Sunday. Dead is Maalik Walters of Lampard district in the parish. Reports are that about 2:00 p.m., residents found Maalik lying on the bank of the Rio Minho, and called the police. The child was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigations continue into the development. | Share Post US$5m state-of-art Cardiac Centre opens at Bustamante Hospital Two killed in motor vehicle crash in St Catherine About Post Author Engineer Lloyd White Leave a Reply Cancel Reply