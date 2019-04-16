Blog Post

10-year-old boy suspected to have drowned in Clarendon

The Frankfield police in Clarendon are probing the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of 10-year-old child in the parish on Sunday.

Dead is Maalik Walters of Lampard district in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:00 p.m., residents found Maalik lying on the bank of the Rio Minho, and called the police.

The child was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue into the development.

